By Daniel Wallis
| CARACAS
CARACAS Dec 2 Uncertainty about President Hugo
Chavez's recovery from cancer, stuttering oil output that could
slow economic recovery, and political positioning ahead of next
year's election are the main risks to watch in Venezuela.
CHAVEZ'S CANCER
The 57-year-old socialist has declared himself free of
cancer following four sessions of chemotherapy and five months
after surgery to remove a malignant tumor from his pelvis.
Doctors, however, say it is impossible for the former
soldier to be considered out of danger until at least two years
after treatment has finished.
A former U.S. assistant secretary of state, Roger Noriega,
said sources told him Chavez's cancer was accelerating and that
he was not likely to survive more than six months. Government
officials angrily rejected that as right-wing propaganda.
With support in two opinion polls rising to around 60
percent after 12 years in office, Chavez stands a good chance
of being re-elected at the election set for Oct. 7 next year if
he can beat the illness.
The panorama changes if his health deteriorates, since he
has no obvious successor in his ruling Socialist Party. Wall
Street investors have pushed Venezuelan bond prices higher as
they consider the possibility of a more market-friendly
replacement for the tough socialist.
In the past, Chavez's electoral success was underpinned by
tireless campaigning and face-to-face contact with supporters
across the OPEC nation -- and that may not be possible now.
The opposition senses its best chance to unseat Chavez at
the 2012 election. It will hold a primary vote in February to
pick a single candidate to face him, posing a big test to the
fragile unity of the coalition.
That race will heat up further, with a second televised
debate scheduled for Dec. 4, and one high profile contender,
former Caracas mayoral candidate Leopoldo Lopez, vowing to run
despite the Supreme Court upholding a ruling that bans him from
holding public office.
What to watch:
-- Further twists and turns in Chavez's health saga.
-- Opposition candidates' positioning ahead of primaries.
ECONOMY AND DEBT
Venezuela's widely-traded bonds initially rallied on the
news of Chavez's sickness, with renewed interest from traders
assuming a weakened president raises the chances of the
opposition winning next year's election.
Expect to see Venezuela debt trading on new developments in
the health saga with prices also supported by a government
program to buy back sovereign bonds and notes issued by state
oil company PDVSA.
PDVSA said last month it will issue $2.394 billion in new
bonds maturing in 2021 to be sold to the central bank, ramping
up the total debt issued by the country this year to more than
$17 billion.
Risk indicators such as JP Morgan's EMBI+ and CDI
spreads consistently rate Venezuelan bonds as
the highest default risk in the world, so investors will remain
focused on whether the government can keep paying.
While some analysts feel Venezuela has been issuing too
much debt too quickly, its overall debt burden is relatively
low and its repayment schedule is manageable.
The government says it sees no risk of debt default due to
the stability of oil prices.
Only the most pessimistic observers predict a serious cash
crunch any time soon, although falling crude production means
South America's biggest oil exporter needs a higher crude price
than in the past to balance its books.
After two years of shrinking GDP, Venezuela moved out of
recession and the government predicts about 4 percent growth
this year. According to the official budget forecast for next
year, growth will accelerate slightly in 2012 while inflation
is seen staying above 20 percent.
The government also announced a near 50 percent increase in
spending, with cash flowing into Chavez's signature programs to
support housing and agriculture ahead of the election.
What to watch:
-- State spending ramped up before the 2012 election.
-- More controversial economic announcements by Chavez.
-- Movements in global oil prices which are significant to
Venezuela's income and overall economic picture.
OIL AND PDVSA
PDVSA remains one of the world's largest oil companies, but
exports and production are falling, partly because of the heavy
load Chavez has put on the company as the main economic motor
of his socialist "revolution".
Joint venture projects between PDVSA and foreign companies
are feeling the squeeze of a tax hike earlier this year that
they say has made finding funding more difficult.
PDVSA is required to hand over so much revenue to the state
that it has neglected investment in older oil fields.
A wave of nationalizations in 2009 has also hit production,
with PDVSA struggling to take on wells and drilling services
previously carried out by private companies.
In the latest scandal for the company, it has been hit by
the loss of more $500 million to a U.S.-based hedge fund
manager who admitted running a Ponzi scheme.
Venezuelan oil exports fell 6 percent to 2.32 million bpd
in 2010, and output dropped even faster to 2.78 million bpd.
Thanks to the Orinoco projects, the government aims to boost
production to 4.03 million bpd by 2014.
The target for next year is 3.24 million bpd.
Some executives involved in the Orinoco projects remain
concerned, however, that uncertainties about infrastructure
shortages -- and doubts about government assurances that new
windfall taxes will not apply to them -- could still put the
brakes on ambitious early output schedules.
Last month, PDVSA said Chinese companies will join another
four joint ventures in the Orinoco Belt.
A ruling could come soon in the arbitration case between
Venezuela and Exxon related to the nationalization of oil
projects in 2007. A high compensation bill could weigh
negatively on bonds.
What to watch:
-- More details of investments in projects to exploit the
huge reserves in the Orinoco belt.
-- Unscheduled maintenance, stoppages and outages at
Venezuela's refineries and heavy oil upgraders.
-- Possible ruling in the Exxon arbitration case.