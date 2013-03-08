CARACAS, March 8 President Hugo Chavez's death
paves the way for elections within weeks that will test whether
his brand of "21st Century Socialism" can survive without him at
the helm.
THE POST-CHAVEZ ERA
The 58-year-old leader died on Tuesday after a two-year
battle with cancer. An election will be called within 30 days,
although it remains unclear whether that means it will be held
in that period or that the date will be announced.
The vote will pit Chavez's preferred successor, acting
President Nicolas Maduro, against 40-year-old opposition leader
and Miranda state governor Henrique Capriles.
Capriles, a centrist, lost to Chavez in last year's election
but had a good showing with 44 percent of votes.
One recent opinion poll gave Maduro, a 50-year-old former
bus driver, a strong lead over Capriles, largely because Maduro
received Chavez's blessing. He is also expected to benefit from
the outpouring of grief following Chavez's death.
Maduro has pledged to follow Chavez's legacy and is unlikely
to make major policy changes.
He will focus on rallying support from a diverse coalition,
which ranges from leftist ideologues to business leaders who
have contracts with the state, and armed groups known as
"colectivos."
Like his colorful predecessor, Maduro has accused foes of
plotting to assassinate him and blamed private businesses for
damaging Venezuela's economy with hoarding and what he calls
"speculative attacks" on the currency.
Hours before Chavez's death, Maduro alleged "imperialist"
enemies had infected the president with the cancer that killed
him.
But Maduro lacks the charisma that his boss used to forge an
intense connection with voters.
A victory by Capriles, who says Venezuela should follow
Brazil's center-left model, would be welcome by investors and
bring big changes, but he would likely move slowly for fear of
generating political instability.
On foreign policy, Capriles wants to cool relations with
faraway Chavez-era allies such as Iran and Belarus; stop oil
subsidies to political allies, including Cuba; and improve ties
with the West, particularly the United States.
What to watch:
- Preparations for a new presidential election
- Maduro making moves to consolidate leftist support
- Opposition's Capriles launches his campaign
ECONOMY
Venezuelans are still absorbing the impact of a 32 percent
devaluation of their bolivar currency last month - ordered while
Chavez was hospitalized in Cuba - and wondering what austerity
measures may be coming.
The devaluation was widely unpopular as many Venezuelans
assume it will have a domino effect on already fast-rising
prices. There is evidence that some shopkeepers have begun
marking up prices due to the devaluation, though the government
has promised stern action against speculators.
After high January inflation of 3.3 percent, all eyes will
be on consumer prices over the next few months.
The devaluation is providing the OPEC nation's government
with more bolivars for each dollar from oil exports, reducing
both the fiscal deficit and borrowing needs.
But tight currency controls - the bolivar is now fixed at
6.3 to the dollar - are squeezing private business hard and
driving many to a black market where the greenback sells for
four times that rate.
There are notable shortages of some imported goods and
crushes at shops when certain products arrive. The government
blames private businessmen for "hoarding" and the opposition
media for exaggerating the issue, while importers point to a
lack of access to hard currency.
Officials have said more fiscal measures are on the way as
part of a belt-tightening exercise that many economists
attribute to state spending ahead of last year's election.
There is speculation that the measures may include a bank
tax, higher VAT, or even a rise in gasoline prices - something
of a sacred cow in Venezuela since a rise in 1989 triggered
riots that killed hundreds.
Despite the government's projections of 6 percent growth
this year, compared with 5.6 percent in 2012, most economists
believe slower state spending than in 2011 and lower private
consumption could trim a couple of percentage points from last
year.
What to watch:
- Inflation rate and more fiscal measures
- Shortages of imported goods
- Potential economic slowdown
OIL
Crude oil sales were the financial pillar of Chavez's
14-year rule, and will remain central to the economy. Energy
Minister Rafael Ramirez has stressed that the industry and its
workers will stay forever loyal to "el Comandante's" ideals.
State oil company PDVSA is one of the world's biggest energy
firms and it finances a wide array of social projects from
low-income houses to health clinics in slums. But its production
and exports have stagnated over the years, despite government
promises and ambitious targets for increases.
PDVSA is required to hand over so much revenue to the state
that it has neglected investment in older oil fields. It has
also been criticized by union officials for poor maintenance and
unsafe conditions at many of its facilities.
Last year, an explosion killed more than 40 people at its
biggest refinery, Amuay, in one of the deadliest accidents for
the global oil industry in the last 15 years. The refinery is
still struggling to get back to capacity.
A wave of nationalizations of service companies in 2009 has
also hit production, with PDVSA struggling to take on wells and
drilling services previously covered by private companies.
In addition, PDVSA was not paid directly for almost half the
crude it pumped last year due to preferential deals with foreign
allies, putting more pressure on its finances.
The government wants to increase production to more than 4
million barrels per day by 2014, from about 3 million bpd now,
by developing the Orinoco extra heavy crude belt.
Some executives in the Orinoco joint-venture projects are
concerned, given that output from the area barely rose last year
according to non-official data, while infrastructure shortages
and delays in payments by PDVSA continue.
Refineries remain plagued by accidents and stoppages.
What to watch:
- More deals to exploit the Orinoco
- Outages at PDVSA's refineries and upgraders
