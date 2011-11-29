CARACAS Nov 28 Russia's state-controlled oil
giant Rosneft (ROSN.MM) will pay $1.2 billion up front and also
give a $1 billion loan to Venezuela's state company PDVSA for
access to the Carabobo 2 block, a minister said on Monday.
The companies are partnering in the project in the southern
Orinoco extra heavy crude belt, which Venezuelan Energy
Minister Rafael Ramirez said could eventually produce 400,000
barrels per day (bpd).
Rosneft is also one of five Russian companies in a
consortium working with PDVSA to develop the Junin block 6 of
the Orinoco belt.
Carabobo 2 had been one of the last major ventures to be
awarded in the Orinoco, where the South American OPEC member is
pinning hopes for future production increases.
"A $1 billion loan for PDVSA and a bonus of $1.2 billion
were agreed," Ramirez told reporters, saying a formal deal
would be signed at a later date.
Two other Carabobo blocks were auctioned to foreign
companies last year, creating joint ventures with state oil
firm PDVSA and paving the way for billions of dollars of
foreign finance in one of the world's largest crude reserves.
The three Carabobo projects have similar surface areas
containing some 128 billion barrels of oil, Venezuela says.
The government believes about 26 billion barrels are
recoverable. The projects are each slated to produce 400,000
bpd. Each project will include the construction of a heavy
crude upgrader that can turn 200,000 bpd of tar-like Orinoco
oil into lighter and more valuable synthetic crude.
The remaining 200,000 bpd will be blended with lighter oil
to yield an intermediate grade, officials say.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Gary Hill)