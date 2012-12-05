CARACAS Dec 4 Venezuela will set up a joint
venture with South Korea's Samsung Electronics to
produce telecommunications parts in the South American country,
state media quoted industry minister Ricardo Menendez as saying
on Tuesday.
Menendez told the official AVN news agency that the factory
would help Venezuela increase its exports to the regional
Mercosur trade bloc, which the government of President Hugo
Chavez joined earlier this year.
Chavez's socialist administration has nationalized much of
Venezuela's economy, but its huge oil reserves, 29 million
people and geographic location in the center of the Americas are
still a draw for some foreign companies.
Last week, French car-maker Renault said it might
set up an assembly plant in the country.
Menendez gave few details, but said Chavez - who is
undergoing cancer-linked medical treatment in Cuba - had
authorized the lowering of tariffs on components the factory
will use. The government will have a 51 percent stake in the
venture.
(Reporting by Diego Ore; Writing by Daniel Wallis)