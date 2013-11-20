CARACAS Nov 20 Venezuela's government and South
Korea's Samsung Electronics said on Wednesday they
are forming a joint venture to assemble devices and home
appliances in the South American country.
Industry Minister Ricardo Menendez said early production of
smaller items such as tablets and cellphones is expected to
start next year. The government will have a 51 percent stake in
the project, while Samsung has the rest.
The government of President Nicolas Maduro launched an
"economic offensive" this month, including inspecting hundreds
of businesses for price gouging. Crowds have lined up at stores
for state-ordered discounts ahead of Dec. 8 municipal elections.
Government officials have said the Samsung deal will be a
model of how business should be done, rather than letting
unscrupulous small companies import goods and sell them at a big
markup.
Separately, the petroleum minister, Rafael Ramirez, who is
also vice president for the economy, said the government was
importing more than 400,000 electrical products and appliances
in the coming days to meet local demand.