CARACAS Feb 27 Venezuela's PDVSA
said on Friday that oil services giant Schlumberger was poised
to extend an existing credit line to the South American state
oil company, without offering details.
In 2013, PDVSA received a revolving credit line of at least
$1 billion to allow it to continue contracting Schlumberger for
work including drilling and pipeline services in the OPEC nation
with the world's largest oil reserves.
On Thursday, Schlumberger Chief Executive Officer Paal
Kibsgaard met PDVSA boss Eulogio del Pino in Caracas "to deepen
their cooperation agreements," according to PDVSA.
"Both companies said they have complete willingness to renew
current agreements and increase the current credit line," the
statement read.
The two executives also discussed the need to optimize
operations amid lower oil prices, it added.
PDVSA did not respond to requests for details. It was not
immediately possible to contact Schlumberger, the world's top
oil services provider.
