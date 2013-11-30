CARACAS Nov 30 Venezuela's government said on
Saturday it was temporarily occupying the local subsidiary of
multinational packaging company Smurfit Kappa, accusing
the company of using its dominant position in the market to
inflate prices.
In the run-up to Dec. 8 municipal elections, President
Nicolas Maduro's government has launched an "economic offensive"
to try to win over voters fed up with chronic shortages of basic
goods and annual inflation of 54 percent.
This week, Maduro said inspections of businesses would be
stepped up and called for tough punishments for those accused of
price gouging. The opposition says his statist policies, and a
decade of strict currency controls, are the problem.
Industry Minister Ricardo Menendez said the local subsidiary
of Irish packaging group Smurfit Kappa had hiked prices for some
food-related products by 372 percent in the last year.
"This company is being occupied temporarily to guarantee the
provision of raw material for the food chain, everything related
to the packaging, to guarantee the food produced in our
country," Menendez said on state TV from the company's factory
in the west-central state of Carabobo.
He said the government was not taking over the day-to-day
running of the facility.
"The owners are responsible, before the country, to
guarantee the maximum increase in production from this plant ...
but the state will be here, vigilant, to make sure that no one
sabotages our economy."
There was no immediate response to requests for comment sent
by Reuters to Smurfit Kappa.
It is not the company's first collision with Venezuela's
socialist government. In 2009, President Hugo Chavez seized
3,700 acres (1,500 hectares) of forestry land owned by Smurfit
Kappa, vowing to clear the trees and use the land for crops.
At the time, analysts said the company had some 30,000
hectares (74,000 acres) in Venezuela, representing 35 percent of
the group's Latin American landholdings, which represented 15
percent of Smurfit Kappa's revenues.
Maduro, who has staked his leadership on preserving the
legacy of his late mentor Chavez, alleged on Friday that price
irregularities had been found at almost 99 percent of 1,705
businesses inspected so far this month.
Maduro's administration accuses companies of marking up
prices by as much as 1,000 percent over cost, though many
retailers say they have been forced to increase prices due to
lack of access to foreign currency at the official rate.
The president asserts that "capitalist parasites" are trying
to wreck the OPEC nation's economy and drive him from office. He
blames speculators for a black market rate for dollars that is
now some 10 times the official level of 6.3 bolivars.
The opposition denounces his latest theatrical economic
moves as short-term populism and says they are coupled with
incompetence that will only make things worse in the long run.
On Friday, Maduro ordered monthly rents for commercial
properties to be capped and raised interest rates for savers on
low incomes to 16 percent from 12.5 percent.
(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago and Daniel Wallis. Editing by
Christopher Wilson)