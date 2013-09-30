BRIEF-Perma-Pipe International Holdings Q4 loss per share $0.27
* Perma-Pipe International Holdings announces fourth quarter and full year financial results
CARACAS, Sept 30 A 10-day strike at Venezuelan steelmaker Sidor is over after workers reached agreement with management over benefits claims stretching back years, union and company sources said.
"Operations re-started on Sunday with the 3-11 pm shift," the local Sutiss union's president Jose Luis Hernandez told Reuters, confirming agreement over the back payments.
"We're back to work. The production lines are totally operative," added a company source, who asked not to be named.
Sidor has an installed annual capacity of 5 million tonnes, but output has tumbled since its nationalization five years ago due to frequent protests and insufficient investment.
Production in 2012 reached a 16-year low of 1.5 million tonnes. Sidor's goal for this year is to reach 4.45 million tonnes of liquid steel, but workers doubt output will reach even half that.
The steelmaker's woes are part of a general malaise in the South American OPEC nation's once-buoyant metals industry.
The government of President Nicolas Maduro estimated losses from the Sidor strike at about $40 million, though workers estimate a figure four times higher.
TOKYO, April 14 Potential rescuers of Japan's Takata Corp have extended talks, already in their 14th month, for a deal to take over the air bag maker at the heart of the auto industry's biggest safety recall, people briefed on the process said.