CARACAS Feb 6 Venezuela on Thursday began
buying the remaining 20 percent of shares in steelmaker Sidor
from workers and retirees in a $667 million operation that will
give the state full ownership of the firm, a source familiar
with the situation said.
Late socialist leader Hugo Chavez in 2008 nationalized the
firm by taking over the 80 percent stake held by Argentina's
Ternium, but its productivity has plummeted since then
due to operational problems and chronic labor conflict.
"The share repurchase process has begun," said a
high-ranking source in the state metals conglomerate known as
CVG, who asked not to be identified.
He said the process would continue until mid-March.
Sidor's minority shareholders, who stopped receiving
dividends after the state takeover, will receive 657.5 bolivars
per share, or $219.19 at the official exchange rate, the source
said.
The company's 2013 output of 1.4 million tonnes of liquid
steel was near a 20-year low. Prior to the takeover, Sidor's
output was close to its installed capacity of 5 million tonnes
per annum.
Labor disputes, lack of investment and outdated
installations have left Venezuela's once-thriving metals sector
in crisis.
President Nicolas Maduro has vowed to return the sector to
full production capacity in the near term.
Foreign partners in the Venezuelan mining industry are
seeking to leave the country, including a Japanese consortium
that holds a 20 percent stake in state-run aluminum smelter
Venalum.
The Japanese consortium includes Showa Denko,
Marubeni, Kobe Steel, Sumitomo Chemical
, Mitsubishi Materials and Mitsubishi Aluminum.
(Reporting by Diego Ore, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by
Diane Craft)