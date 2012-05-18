* Energy minister confirms shipment of third cargo
* Fuel needed as Syria loses trading partners
CARACAS May 18 Venezuela has sent a third
shipment of diesel to Syria, the energy minister said on Friday,
underscoring President Hugo Chavez's support of the Middle East
country despite its intensified crackdown on protesters.
Earlier this year, Venezuela's government said it had sent
at least two shipments of fuel to Syria, potentially undermining
Western sanctions as a rare supplier to the increasingly
isolated regime of President Bashar al-Assad.
A lawmaker from Chavez's socialist party said in March that
another shipment was being prepared and Energy Minister Rafael
Ramirez confirmed that it had been sent.
"We've provided some supplies to Syria. We're willing to
help," Ramirez told reporters. "We've sent three shipments (and)
they haven't needed any more than that."
The fuel is crucial to Syria's embattled al-Assad as former
trading partners have dropped out for fear of violating
international sanctions.
Chavez, who has made only fleeting appearances in recent
months as he battles cancer, has been a vociferous supporter of
Syria as part of a self-styled international "anti-imperialist"
alliance.
An anti-government revolt that began as a peaceful protest
movement has become increasingly militarized as rebels fight
back against Assad's violent crackdown. The United Nations has
estimated that at least 9,000 people have been killed.
Ramirez added that Venezuela, South America's No. 1 oil
exporter, would insist that fellow members of the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) keep within agreed
production quotas.
The next OPEC meeting is due to be held in Vienna on June
14, where it is likely to focus on quotas and production. At a
meeting in December last year, the organization's production
target was set at 30 million barrels per day.
Venezuela, along with Iran and Algeria, has opposed raising
output in the past, preferring instead to keep prices high.
