CARACAS Dec 14 Venezuelan authorities took
passengers off an Air France flight that was due to depart to
Paris on Saturday after French officials warned of a possible
bomb threat, Venezuela's interior minister said.
The minister, Miguel Rodriguez Torres, said experts from the
intelligence agency Sebin were examining the aircraft, which had
been about to make the overnight flight to the French capital
from Caracas' Simon Bolivar international airport.
Rodriguez told Venezuelan state TV that Sebin received
information from the French intelligence and anti-terrorist
authorities.
"The information we have is that a terrorist group intended
to place an explosive on a flight between France and Venezuela,"
said the minister, who is also the head of Sebin.
Rodriguez gave no more details, but said it was not clear if
the threat referred to a Caracas to Paris flight, or vice versa.
He said the delayed Air France flight 385 would be
rescheduled after an exhaustive search had been completed.
