(Adds details of cocaine found on Air France plane in
September)
By Daniel Wallis
CARACAS Dec 14 Venezuelan authorities took
passengers off an Air France flight that was due to depart to
Paris on Saturday after French officials warned of a possible
bomb threat, Venezuela's interior minister said.
The minister, Miguel Rodriguez Torres, said experts from the
Venezuelan intelligence agency Sebin were examining the
aircraft, which had been about to make the overnight flight to
the French capital from Caracas' Simon Bolivar international
airport.
Rodriguez told Venezuelan state TV that Sebin received
information from the French intelligence and anti-terrorist
authorities.
"The information we have is that a terrorist group intended
to place an explosive on a flight between France and Venezuela,"
said the minister, who is also the head of Sebin.
Rodriguez gave no more details, but said it was not clear if
the threat referred to a Caracas to Paris flight, or vice versa.
He said the delayed flight, AF385, would be rescheduled
after an exhaustive search, involving dozens of technicians and
explosives experts, as well as a canine team, had been
completed.
A spokesman for the French Foreign Ministry was not
immediately available for comment. There was no immediate word
from Air France.
In September, Venezuelan authorities arrested several
National Guard soldiers and airport baggage handlers after 1.3
tonnes of cocaine worth as much as $270 million was found on an
Air France plane after it arrived in Paris from Caracas.
Venezuelan prosecutors said at the time that six people -
three Italians and three Britons - had been arrested by police
in Paris in connection with the drugs haul.
(Additional reporting by Nicholas Vinocur in Paris; Editing by
David Brunnstrom)