CARACAS, July 8 Venezuela's request to review a
$46 million compensation claim it has been ordered to pay to oil
service company Tidewater was rejected and the stay on the
award's execution lifted, a World Bank tribunal said in a
decision posted on its website on Wednesday.
The South American OPEC country had sought a revision "based
on what it describes as an error in the tribunal's damages
calculation," an International Center for Settlement of
Investment Disputes' (ICSID) tribunal said in its decision.
In its rejection, the tribunal said the award had "taken
into account the totality of the evidence presented to it in
determining the appropriate level of compensation to be awarded,
based upon a discounted cash flow analysis."
The award includes around $44 million in owed invoices.
Venezuela's oil minister said in an interview in March: "We will
pay what we have to pay," though he said he hoped to get the
amount reduced.
Tidewater and the Venezuelan government did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
Late socialist leader Hugo Chavez seized 11 Tidewater ships
in 2009 after signing a law to nationalize them, according to
Tidewater.
Venezuela faces close to 20 claims at ICSID that mostly stem
from state takeovers during Chavez's 14-year rule, with several
awards being decided in the last year.
The cash-strapped country has sought revisions or
annulments, as well as recusal of arbitrators, in some of these
cases amid a tumble in oil prices and a severe recession.
Several of these motions have been turned down in recent
weeks.
Earlier this month, for instance, the ICSID Administrative
Council rejected Venezuela's request to recuse two arbitrators
in a dispute with U.S. oil firm ConocoPhillips,
describing Venezuela's complaints as "unsubstantiated" and
"irrelevant."
