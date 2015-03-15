(Adds lawyer quote, background)
By Alexandra Ulmer
CARACAS, March 15 A World Bank tribunal has
ordered Venezuela to pay oil service company Tidewater
around $46 million in compensation for seized vessels, in a
decision the South American country hailed as a victory.
The claim, one of many similar cases, stems from the 14-year
rule of late leader Hugo Chavez, who made sweeping
nationalizations a cornerstone of his socialist administration.
However, this award is far smaller than the hefty
arbitration decisions that have hit cash-strapped Venezuela in
recent months.
Eleven Tidewater ships were seized in 2009 by Venezuelan
authorities after signing a law to nationalize them, according
to Tidewater.
"The much higher amounts claimed were rejected because the
tribunal found that the nationalization was lawful," lawyer
George Kahale, who represented Venezuela in the case, told
Reuters on Sunday.
"Venezuela's positions on the central issues of the legality
of the nationalization, the appropriate valuation date for
determining compensation, and the appropriate discount rate for
calculating compensation were all accepted by the tribunal in
what is likely to be an important precedent for other cases,"
added Kahale, of Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP.
The award includes some $44 million in invoices owed.
When asked whether the OPEC country might seek revisions or
the annulment of the award, Kahale said the decision would be
"carefully reviewed".
Venezuela was this month ordered to pay U.S. bottle maker
Owens-Illinois over $455 million. Last year, the World Bank's
International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes
(ICSID) ordered it pay Exxon Mobil Corp $1.6 billion.
