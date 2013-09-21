CARACAS, Sept 20 A Venezuelan state agency on
Friday ordered the temporary takeover of a factory that produces
toilet paper in what it called an effort to ensure consistent
supplies after embarrassing shortages earlier this year.
Critics of President Nicolas Maduro say the nagging
shortages of products ranging from bathroom tissue to milk are a
sign his socialist government's rigid price and currency
controls are failing. They have also used the situation to poke
fun at his administration on social media networks.
A national agency called Sundecop, which enforces price
controls, said in a statement it would occupy one of the
factories belonging to paper producer Manpa for 15 days, adding
that National Guard troops would "safeguard" the facility.
"The action in the producer of toilet paper, sanitary
napkins and disposable diapers responds to the state's
obligation to ensure a steady supply of basic goods for the
people," Sundecop said, adding it had observed "the violation of
the right" to access such products.
Calls to the Manpa factory went unanswered.
Government supporters laud efforts by Maduro, the successor
to late socialist leader Hugo Chavez, for maintaining tough
regulations of private businesses.
They blame unscrupulous merchants for hoarding products to
make quick profits, and celebrate the socialist government's
legacy of social assistance programs.
Critics say the shortages of consumer goods are caused by
businesses' inability to import raw materials and machinery
because of a shortage of hard currency under the exchange
controls.