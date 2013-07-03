CARACAS, July 3 Whether they've been naughty or
nice, Venezuelan children might be stuck without Christmas
presents this year.
A shortage of hard currency in recent months has left the
OPEC nation struggling to ensure supplies of wheat flour, toilet
paper, and even wine for church services.
Toy importers have received only one month's worth of
dollars from the country's currency control system so far this
year. If the situation continues, they could fail to meet
year-end demand, a toy industry group warned on Wednesday.
"We're at our limit. If the government doesn't solve this
problem, there are not going to be toys during Christmas," said
Juan Francisco Gonzalez of the industry group.
Venezuela's decade-long currency control, created by late
socialist leader Hugo Chavez, has created a bottleneck for
importers in the oil-dependent nation.
A representative at the currency control agency said no one
was available to comment.
Supporters of President Nicolas Maduro blame the product
shortages on hoarding by unscrupulous merchants and biased media
coverage that leads to panic buying.
Importers must start the cumbersome task of buying Christmas
toys by mid-year. The process involves placing orders with
Chinese manufacturers, getting the toys shipped and moving them
through the country's notoriously slow customs procedures,
Gonzalez said.
Supplies are already running low and distributors say they
are struggling to offer variety, he said.
"We understand that toys are not essential goods like food
and medicine. But can you imagine Christmas without toys?" said
Yelitza Moreno, a toy store owner in Caracas. "That wouldn't
even happen in a horror movie."