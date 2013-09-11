By Diego Ore
CARACAS, Sept 11 Venezuela and Trinidad and
Tobago said that Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA will work
with U.S. company Chevron to develop an offshore natural
gas field, one of three that span the Caribbean countries'
maritime border.
The deal follows six years of binational talks about how to
share the reserves fairly. Venezuela wants to develop its
neglected natural gas fields, in part to feed demand for
electricity that is straining its hydropower production network.
The PDVSA-Chevron joint venture will explore the largest of
the shared fields, the Loran-Manatee bloc, Venezuela's Energy
Minister Rafael Ramirez said at the signing ceremony on
Wednesday.
The Loran-Manatee field has proven reserves of just over 10
trillion cubic feet (tcf); under the agreement 73.75 percent
belongs to Venezuela and the rest to Trinidad and Tobago.
Venezuela was allocated 64 percent of the second-largest
bloc, Cocuina Manakin, which has 0.74 tcf of reserves, Ramirez
said, while Trinidad and Tobago has 84 percent of the third, the
0.31 tcf Dorado-Kapot field.
The minister did not specify when the joint venture would
start work.
There was no immediate response from Chevron to a request
for comment.
Chevron currently participate in six onshore and offshore
production projects in the country, in partnership with PDVSA.
Under the agreement, PDVSA will build a gas pipeline of
about 170 miles (274 kms) from the Loran-Manatee bloc to the
Paria Peninsula on the Venezuelan coast. That area is the focus
of a high profile but long delayed Venezuelan offshore natural
gas project called Mariscal Sucre, where reserves are estimated
at 14.7 tcf.
Venezuela's gas projects have languished for years, stalled
by low domestic market prices and industry fears of
expropriations by the government of the late socialist leader
Hugo Chavez that left PDVSA struggling to attract partners.
Chavez nationalized almost all the OPEC nation's oil
industry during his 14-year rule. Before his death from cancer
earlier this year, he said his government hoped to certify as
much as 400 tcf in natural gas reserves, up from 195 tcf now.