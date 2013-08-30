By Daniel Wallis
| CARACAS
CARACAS Aug 30 A Venezuelan man has been
sentenced to 5-1/2 years in prison for shooting and wounding two
U.S. military attaches at a strip club in the capital, the
attorney general's office said on Friday.
Carlos Mejias, 32, admitted he shot the U.S. Embassy
employees in the early hours of May 28.
The office said Mejias got into an argument with them at the
Antonella 2012 club, better known as "Angelus," in the city's
upscale Chacao district.
"Later he pulled out a gun and repeatedly fired at the
Americans, leaving them wounded at the location," it said in a
statement.
Five days later, Mejias turned himself in to authorities, it
said. The U.S. Embassy in Caracas did not immediately reply to a
request for comment.
One of the attaches was shot in the leg and the other in the
stomach, police said. An embassy statement at the time said the
injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
Venezuela suffers from one of the world's highest murder
rates. Armed robberies and kidnappings are also common, and this
month the embassy tightened its security rules for travel in the
capital by its employees.
President Nicolas Maduro this year announced the latest
campaign to crack down on violent crime. About 20 such efforts
have been launched since his predecessor, the late socialist
leader Hugo Chavez, took office in 1999.
(Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Xavier Briand)