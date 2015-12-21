Dec 20 Two men including an oil equipment supply
firm executive have been arrested on charges related to an
alleged scheme to corruptly secure energy contracts from
Venezuela's state-owned energy company, the U.S. Justice
Department said Sunday.
Roberto Rincon, the president of Texas-based Tradequip
Services & Marine, was arrested on Wednesday in Houston on
charges including that he violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices
Act and engaged in money laundering, a Justice Department
spokesman said.
A second defendant, Abraham Jose Shiera Bastidas of Coral
Gables, Florida, was arrested on Wednesday in Miami on the same
charges plus one count, said the Justice Department spokesman,
Peter Carr.
The charges relate to what the Justice Department called a
fraudulent and corrupt scheme to secure energy contracts from
Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA), Venezuela's state-owned
energy company.
Lawyers for Rincon, 55, and Shiera, 52, could not be
identified on Sunday.
Further details on the case were not immediately available.
No charging documents have been made public yet.
It was also not clear if case related to Tradequip, which
describes itself as an oil field supply company. The firm on its
website lists PDVSA as a client, and it is registered on
Venezuela's national contractors registry.
Tradequip did not respond to a call and email seeking
comment. PDVSA did not respond to a request for comment.
