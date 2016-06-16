Singapore April non-oil exports down 0.7 pct y/y
SINGAPORE, May 17 Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) unexpectedly fell in April after five consecutive months of growth, due to a sharp decline in the pharmaceutical exports.
June 16 A Venezuelan businessman has pleaded guilty to charges arising out of his participation in a scheme to corruptly obtain contracts from Venezuela's state oil company, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.
Roberto Rincon, 55, pleaded guilty in federal court in Houston to two counts including conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act over his role in a scheme involving officials at Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA).
TOKYO, May 17 U.S. share futures and the dollar slipped in early Asian trade on Wednesday after reports that President Donald Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey to end a probe into his former security adviser.