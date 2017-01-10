Mexico's oil, gas reserves slip in 2016 -regulator
MEXICO CITY, May 30 Mexico's oil and gas reserves fell last year as fewer discoveries of gas deposits offset a rise in additional crude reserves, the sector regulator said on Tuesday.
Jan 10 A former general manager of a Florida-based energy company and an owner of several Texas-based energy companies pleaded guilty on Tuesday to U.S. charges stemming from a scheme to corruptly secure contracts from Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA.
Juan Jose Hernandez Comerma, 51, and Charles Quintard Beech, 46, each pleaded guilty in federal court in Houston to conspiring to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)
MEXICO CITY, May 30 Mexico's oil and gas reserves fell last year as fewer discoveries of gas deposits offset a rise in additional crude reserves, the sector regulator said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, May 30 Climate change is undeniable and it is "absolutely essential" the world fight the problem together, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres argued on Tuesday, as U.S. President Donald Trump considers pulling out of the Paris climate deal.