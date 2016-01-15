NEW YORK Jan 15 A former official with a
Venezuelan state-owned bank on Friday avoided prison time beyond
the 16-1/2 months she already served after admitting that she
accepted millions of dollars in bribes from a Wall Street
brokerage to which she steered business.
Maria de los Angeles Gonzalez de Hernandez, who was a senior
official at Caracas-based Banco de Desarrollo Económico y Social
de Venezuela, also known as Bandes, was further ordered by U.S.
District Judge Denise Cote to forfeit the roughly $5 million she
garnered from the scheme.
Cote said she was "affected by the degree of remorse"
Gonzalez showed in a statement she read to the court through an
interpreter.
"We're enormously grateful for the court's compassion and
understanding," said Jane Moscowitz, Gonzalez's attorney, after
the sentencing.
Gonzalez, 57, was arrested in 2013 as part of a bribery
probe involving New York-based Direct Access Partners and
Venezuelan state-owned development banks.
The investigation led to charges against Benito Chinea,
Direct Access Partners' ex-chief executive, and Joseph
DeMeneses, a managing director, each of whom was sentenced to
four years in prison in March 2015.
Prosecutors said Direct Access made more than $60 million in
fees from trading business referred by Gonzalez.
Direct Access employees in turn paid about $5 million to
Gonzalez, who prosecutors said in turn paid a portion of the
money to another Bandes employee involved in the scheme.
Prosecutors said Direct Access employees also schemed to
direct payments to a banker at another Venezuelan-state owned
development bank, Banfoandes.
The scheme was uncovered during a periodic U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission review. Federal prosecutors and the SEC
announced initial charges in May 2013, helping to push Direct
Access's parent company into bankruptcy.
Gonzalez, who was arrested in Miami at that time, pleaded
guilty in November 2013 to charges including conspiracy to
violate the Travel Act and to commit money laundering.
Her plea came after three former Direct Access employees -
Jose Alejandro Hurtado, Ernesto Lujan and Tomas Clarke - also
pleaded guilty to charges including that they violated the
Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
Like Gonzalez, they agreed to cooperate with authorities as
part of their plea deals. Cote in December sentenced Hurtado to
three years in prison and Lugan and Clarke to two years in
prison.
The case is U.S. v. Gonzalez, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 13-cr-901.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond and Brendan Pierson in New York;
Editing by Matthew Lewis)