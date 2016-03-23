March 22 A Venezuelan businessman accused by
U.S. prosecutors of taking part in a $1 billion conspiracy to
pay bribes to obtain contracts from Venezuela's state oil
company pleaded guilty on Tuesday.
Abraham Jose Shiera Bastidas, 52, pleaded guilty in federal
court in Houston to charges that he engaged in a conspiracy and
violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, according to court
records.
Lawyers for Shiera, who is manager of Vertix Instrumentos,
did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesman
for the U.S. Justice Department confirmed the plea but had no
other comment.
Shiera and Roberto Rincon, president of Tradequip Services &
Marine, were arrested in December on charges that they engaged
in a corrupt scheme involving Petroleos de Venezuela S.A.
(PDVSA), Venezuela's state-owned oil company.
The indictment said Rincon, 55, and Shiera conspired to pay
bribes to officials to secure contracts from PDVSA.
The indictment charging Shiera and Rincon said five PDVSA
officials received hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes
made through wire transfers, mortgage payments, airline tickets
and, in one case, whiskey.
The bribes also came in the form of more than $14,000 for
one company official spent at the upmarket Fontainebleau Hotel
in Miami Beach, the indictment said.
From 2009 to 2014 more than $1 billion was traced to the
conspiracy, with $750 million to Rincon, a Venezuelan who lives
in Texas, according to court documents.
PDVSA in December denounced what it called an international
smear campaign by opponents to link alleged wrongful acts
committed by Venezuelan citizens and businesses to the company.
Rincon has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to face trial
on April 25.
The case is U.S. v. Rincon-Fernandez, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of Texas, No. 15-cr-654.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)