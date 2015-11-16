CARACAS Nov 16 Two men said to be relatives of
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro held in the United States on
cocaine smuggling charges were "kidnapped," a senior member of
the ruling Socialist Party said on Monday.
In the first direct comment on the case from a high-ranking
Venezuelan official, National Assembly president and party No. 2
Diosdado Cabello also said it was an attempt by Washington to
discredit the country's government right before a vote.
"The aim was to hurt the Bolivarian revolution in the midst
of an election," he told local broadcaster Globovision,
referring to the Dec. 6 vote for a new parliament.
Franqui Francisco Flores de Freitas, 30, and Efrain Antonio
Campo Flores, 29, were arrested in Haiti on Tuesday and flown to
New York for indictment. They plan to plead not guilty at their
next court appearance on Nov. 18, according to their lawyers.
The case follows announcements earlier this year of other
U.S. investigations into alleged drugs and money-laundering
crimes linked to Venezuelan officials and state institutions.
"I don't see it as an arrest. The truth is that a plane went
to Haiti with six people, and two people were kidnapped,"
Cabello said. "The procedure was illegal, there were six people
and they only arrested two, what the D.E.A. (Drug Enforcement
Agency) has done is very irregular."
Neither Flores nor Maduro have commented directly on the
case. Flores, who is standing for parliament in the December
election, spoke on live TV on Monday during an event for senior
citizens in her home state of Cojedes. She did not mention her
nephews.
Cabello said he thought one of the men was not linked with
the presidential family, though Venezuelan sources close to the
family have said two are nephews of Maduro's wife Cilia Flores.
Some local media reports say one of them, Campos, was raised
by Flores after his mother's death. Cabello said Flores and
Maduro had no responsibility in the case.
"These are grown men who can do what they want in life,"
added Cabello, whom U.S. media have reported is also under
investigation there for links to drug trafficking. "It's
impossible you or I track everything our nephews are up to."
Venezuela's opposition has cast the case as further evidence
of high-level corruption and demanded an investigation.
