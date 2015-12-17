(Adds background on case)
By Brendan Pierson
NEW YORK Dec 17 Two nephews of Venezuela's
powerful first lady pleaded not guilty on Thursday to U.S.
charges that they conspired to import cocaine into the United
States.
Franqui Francisco Flores de Freitas, 30, and Efrain Antonio
Campo Flores, 29, entered their pleas in federal court in
Manhattan, five weeks after they were arrested in Haiti.
Their case was the latest in a series of enforcement actions
brought by U.S. authorities linking individuals connected to the
Venezuelan government to drug trafficking.
Sources have said both are nephews of Venezuelan President
Nicolas Maduro's wife, Cilia Flores, whom the president refers
to as the "First Combatant" and is highly influential under the
government of her husband.
She worked on the legal team of late socialist leader Hugo
Chavez, working to secure his 1994 release from prison after a
failed coup attempt.
According to a U.S. law enforcement source, the two nephews
met a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration informant in Honduras
in October and asked for help sending 800 kilograms (1,764 lb)
of cocaine to the United States through an airport on the
Honduran island of Roatan.
According to the indictment, the pair also participated that
month in meetings in Venezuela regarding a shipment of cocaine
that was to be sent to the United States via Honduras.
The charges came just weeks before an election in which
Maduro's opposition took a more than two-thirds supermajority of
the nation's legislature.
U.S. prosecutors are also planning to unveil drug
trafficking charges against Nestor Reverol, the head of
Venezuela's National Guard, and Edylberto Molina, currently a
military attache posted in Germany, people familiar with the
matter have said.
Reverol, the former head of Venezuela's anti-narcotics
agency, would be one of the highest-ranking Venezuelan officials
to face U.S. drug charges.
The U.S. State Department has said that more than half of
the cocaine produced in neighboring Colombia is trafficked
through Venezuela toward markets in Europe and the United
States.
Maduro maintains that charges of involvement by officials in
his Socialist party in drug trafficking are part of an
international right-wing campaign to discredit socialism in
Venezuela.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)