By Alexandra Ulmer and Girish Gupta
CARACAS Nov 12 The arrest of two of Venezuelan
President Nicolas Maduro's relatives to face charges of cocaine
smuggling was an international embarrassment for him and his
socialist government.
At home, however, plenty of Venezuelans have not even heard
about the arrests in Haiti or the subsequent U.S. indictments,
with local papers largely ignoring the story and citizens more
concerned with finding food and medicines amid severe shortages.
"I had no idea!" said 21 year-old biology student Grecia
Mayor, eyes widening as she stood in front of a Caracas
supermarket.
"Frankly, it doesn't surprise me," she said, recovering
quickly. "There have been rumors for a while now that the
government is involved in drug trafficking. They're doing
everything badly."
Amid one of the worst economic crises in the OPEC nation's
history, many Venezuelans spend hours in lines for scarce items
ranging from beef to antibiotics as a dysfunctional state-led
model fails to provide basics.
That daily struggle, coupled with raging inflation and one
of the world's highest murder rates, is all-consuming for many
Venezuelans.
In any case, the arrest of two nephews of Maduro's wife
only made the front page of one leading national newspaper, El
Nacional.
El Universal, another top newspaper, published a story
online but did not mention that the pair - Franqui Francisco
Flores de Freitas, 30, and Efrain Antonio Campo Flores, 29 - are
part of Maduro's family circle.
Other major papers instead led with news of the government
cutting egg prices, Maduro's international campaign to raise oil
prices, and baseball.
"But I read all the newspapers!" said a 30 year-old in
Caracas's leafy Plaza Bolivar, shocked that he did not know of
the arrests.
Satirical news site El Chiguire Bipolar ran a story
headlined, "News about drug trafficking? Involving whom? Hahaha!
No, look at this beach instead."
Opposition sympathizers, often wealthier and more active
online, were finding out on Twitter or Facebook, both abuzz with
the controversy.
"The news isn't in any of the local newspapers, but we're on
the front pages in the rest of the world!" lamented actress
Maria Brito, 29, who learned of the scandal on social media.
'STAINED COUNTRY'
Opposition supporters who regularly accuse the government of
corruption, human rights abuses and drug trafficking, were
crowing.
"I started to call all my friends to give them the good
news," said Zoraida Hernandez, 65, a homemaker in affluent
eastern Caracas who says she struggles to find medicines for her
son with Parkinson's Disease.
"I woke up in a good mood today. We're suffering a lot.
Something had to come out."
Other government critics were hopeful it could give the
opposition a lift ahead of Dec. 6 elections, when the 167-member
National Assembly is up for renewal.
On the other side of the political spectrum, however,
government supporters cried foul.
"This is slander," said retired public servant Arkuimedes
Arias, 69, after learning of the arrests.
"This is what the right wing is saying. They can't get to
power by electoral means so they invent things like this."
Maduro frequently says his foes, ranging from domestic
business executives to U.S. President Barack Obama, are
manufacturing problems to topple him.
"Neither attacks nor imperialist ambushes can harm the
people," the president tweeted.
Beyond political allegiances, some fretted that Venezuela,
which the United States says is the transit route for more than
half of Colombian cocaine, risks becoming a "narco-state".
"This stains our country," said student Dery Marquez, 18,
sitting by a parking lot with a friend. "We're going to end up
like Mexicans and Colombians, they're not going to want us
anywhere."
(Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Kieran Murray; Editing by Ken
Wills)