WASHINGTON, March 11 The United States has
expelled two Venezuelan diplomats in retaliation for Venezuela's
having ordered two U.S. military attaches to leave the South
American oil exporter last week, a U.S. official said on Monday.
"In response to Venezuela's actions, the Department of State
informed the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on
March 9 that ... (it) declared Second Secretary Orlando Jose
Montanez Olivares and Consular Officer Victor Camacaro Mata to
be personae non gratae," the official, who spoke on condition of
anonymity, said using the formal term when a country has decided
to order the expulsion of another nation's diplomats.
