By Hugh Bronstein
CARACAS, Sept 15 Venezuela on Saturday rejected
as unsubstantiated a new U.S. report that accused President Hugo
Chavez's government of failing to fight the drugs trade.
Chavez, a socialist seeking re-election next month, is a
ferocious critic of Washington, and his nearly 14-year rule has
been characterized by frequent bilateral spats and incidents.
Narcotics has been a thorny issue in between the
oil-producing country and the United States, its main client. In
2005 Chavez kicked U.S. drug enforcement agents out of the
country, accusing them of spying on his "Bolivarian Revolution".
This is the fourth straight year that Venezuela figured in
Washington's list of drug interdiction underachievers.
The country remains "one of the preferred trafficking routes
out of South America," thanks to its "porous western border with
Colombia," a top cocaine producer, according to U.S. President
Barack Obama's annual drugs memorandum to Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton, published on Friday.
The memorandum also singled out Bolivia and Myanmar as
having "demonstratively failed" to fight the drugs trade.
The Chavez government was having none of it.
"As the biggest drug consumer on the planet, the United
States lacks the moral authority to judge the policies of other
countries," Venezuela's Foreign Ministry shot back in a
statement on Saturday.
Obama's memo exemplified Washington's "permanent
aggressiveness against independent governments such as
Venezuela's in order to impose, through intimidation, its policy
of international domination and abuse," the statement said.
The statement also called the drugs memorandum "plagued by
false statements".
U.S. enforcement officials say Colombian cocaine has passed
through Venezuela on its way to transshipment points in Africa
for final distribution in Europe. Venezuela's location on the
Caribbean and Atlantic seaboard of South America makes it an
ideal takeoff place for drug flights bound for Africa, they say.
The U.S. memo went on to mention Venezuela's "weak judicial
system, inconsistent international counter narcotics cooperation
and generally permissive and corrupt environment."
Bolivia, Myanmar and Venezuela are on a list of more than 20
countries - including Afghanistan, Colombia and Mexico - called
"major drug transit and/or major illicit drug producing
countries" in the 2012 memorandum.
Accused by critics of collusion with Colombian rebels who
depend on smuggling for financing, the Chavez government
counters that anti-narcotics operations have actually improved
since the 2005 end of cooperation with the United States.
