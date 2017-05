WASHINGTON, June 21 The U.S. State Department said it hoped veteran diplomat Tom Shannon will meet with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during his visit to Caracas on Tuesday but no meeting had been confirmed.

Shannon's visit was to discuss Venezuela's social, economic and political challenges and try to facilitate dialogue, State Department spokesman John Kirby said at a regular briefing. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Gregorio)