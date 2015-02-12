BOSTON/CARACAS Feb 12 Many U.S. bond funds
hammered by an almost 30-percent decline in Venezuelan bond
prices last year have kept big bets there, even as the South
American country struggles with food shortages, runaway
inflation and plunging oil revenue.
Though some portfolio managers including Pimco and Van Eck
Global have pared their exposure in recent months, Venezuela
remains among the largest positions for U.S. funds that focus on
emerging market debt. Buttressing support for optimism is
Venezuela's reputation for paying its debts.
"While Venezuelan bonds have come under pressure over the
last quarter, we continue to believe that the long-term story
remains positive," Fidelity portfolio manager John Carlson said
in his latest commentary for investors.
Carlson's $4.4 billion New Markets Income Fund has
6.41 percent of its portfolio assets invested in Venezuelan
debt, compared to the benchmark JPMorgan Emerging Markets Bond
Index, which has a 4.78 percent weighting.
The $4.6 billion TCW Emerging Markets Income Fund
also has kept an overweight position, with 5 percent of assets
invested in Venezuela. TCW fund managers call the slump in bond
prices in Venezuela "overdone." Though the $4.5 billion T. Rowe
Price Emerging Markets Bond Fund pared exposure to
Venezuela during 2014, it still has 7.1 percent of its assets
there, one of the biggest bets, as a percentage of net assets,
in that country.
Venezuelan bonds rose on Tuesday after the OPEC nation
unveiled a new free-floating currency platform meant to bolster
state coffers through a large devaluation of the bolivar, which
is generally viewed positively by bondholders because it frees
up more dollars that the government needs to service debt.
Venezuela, including state oil company PDVSA, has about $62
billion in outstanding dollar-denominated debt, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
On Wednesday, the Global 2031 bond fell 3.050 points in
price to yield 28.043 percent, while the Global 2026 was down
4.6 points to yield 29.570 percent. Critics said the changes to
the 12-year-old currency control system did not remove two
heavily overvalued exchange rates, which will limit the
government's ability to save hard currency amid the fall in oil
revenues.
"Devaluation is huge," said Kevin Daly, a bond fund manager
at Aberdeen Asset Management. "It gives the country more fiscal
resources and avoids a huge spike in inflation."
Fund managers also say Venezuela, unlike many other
high-risk, high-yield emerging market investments, is known for
meeting its debt obligations, and appears committed to keeping
it that way.
During a meeting with bond investors late last month,
Venezuela Finance Minister Rodolfo Marco Torres invoked the
memory of the late leftist president Hugo Chavez, telling fund
managers, "If Chavez taught us one thing, it was to honor our
commitments," according to Aberdeen's Daly, who attended the
meeting.
"He was really emphatic, practically pounding the table,"
Daly said.
Since 1983, Venezuela has had one bond default, according to
Moody's Investors Service's most recent annual report on
sovereign defaults. That was in 1998 on $270 million worth of
local currency bonds held by local residents. The default was
cured within a week, according to the credit-rating agency.
Venezuelan bonds fell almost 30 percent in 2014, largely
tracking the sharp decline in oil prices and hurting the
performance of a number of U.S. bond funds last year. But they
have rallied about 15 percent in February, according to the
JPMorgan Emerging Markets Bond Index - Venezuela.
An investor wanting to insure a $10 million portfolio of
Venezuelan sovereign bonds for five years would need to spend
$6.52 million upfront versus $6.32 million on Tuesday. In
addition, they would have to pay $500,000 annually for the
duration of the credit default swap contract, according to data
provider Markit.
Traders are pricing the likelihood of Venezuela's defaulting
within the next five years at more than 94 percent, according to
the latest probabilities calculated by Thomson Reuters. Over the
next six months, the probability of default is 33.4 percent.
HOLDINGS SLIDE
U.S. bond funds held at least $2.7 billion worth of the
South American country's debt at the end of 2014, down from $4.5
billion a year ago, according to Morningstar Inc data. The
year-over-year decline was caused by a combination of bond price
declines and decisions by some funds to cut their exposure.
Pimco's $2.5 billion Emerging Markets Debt Fund, for
example, held $475 million worth of the country's bonds at the
end of March, but cut exposure to $291.5 million at the end of
September as the risk of default rose. The Pimco fund generated
a total return of 0.63 percent in 2014, beating 57 percent of
peers, according to Morningstar. Pimco declined to comment and
end-of-year holdings were not available.
With annual inflation topping 60 percent and oil revenue
plummeting, other fund managers are losing confidence too.
Luz Padilla, director of emerging markets fixed income at
DoubleLine Funds, compared the high returns that can be produced
by Venezuela to short-lived "sugar highs." DoubleLine's $703
million Emerging Markets Fixed Income Fund has avoided
Venezuela and focused on debt issued by corporations based in
emerging market countries.
Eric Fine, portfolio manager of the $237 million Van Eck
Unconstrained Emerging Markets Bond Fund, told
investors recently that Venezuela has been unable to come up
with a coherent plan for economic reform. The fund, which had 15
percent of its net assets invested in Venezuela at the end of
June, has since cut that exposure to less than 5 percent,
according to Fine's latest quarterly commentary.
Venezuela's supermarket lines have swelled over the past
month as shoppers scramble to buy groceries, and the government
has imprisoned executives from retail chains on accusations of
intentionally creating lines as part of "economic
destabilization" efforts. Maduro in January also backed
increasing the price of gasoline, a politically dangerous move
aimed at closing the budget gap.
For Fidelity's New Markets Income Fund, the overweight bet
on Venezuela has also been costly. The fund lost 3.28 percent in
the fourth quarter, as Venezuela's total return was negative
28.7 percent, even worse than the 27.85 percent decline
registered by war-torn Ukraine.
But the fund's stake in Venezuela was valued at about $280
million at the end of 2014, the largest stake among U.S. bond
funds, according to Morningstar Inc data.
And things could be looking up. The fund's 1-month total
return of 0.40 percent is beating 60 percent of emerging market
bond peers, according to Morningstar. Carlson was not available
for comment, a Fidelity spokeswoman said.
