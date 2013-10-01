CARACAS Oct 1 The U.S. Embassy in Venezuela on
Tuesday defended three diplomats expelled by President Nicolas
Maduro, rejecting charges they were involved in espionage and
accusations Washington is trying to destabilize the OPEC nation.
In the latest spat between the ideological foes, Maduro on
Monday ordered out three U.S. diplomats including Kelly
Keiderling, temporarily in charge of the mission.
He alleged they had been meeting with "right wing"
opposition leaders and encouraging acts of sabotage against the
South American nation's electricity grid and economy.
"We completely reject the Venezuelan government's
allegations of U.S. government involvement in any type of
conspiracy to destabilize the Venezuelan government," the
embassy said in a statement. "We likewise reject the specific
claims against the three members of our embassy."
The U.S. government is still evaluating how it will respond
and may take reciprocal action in accordance with the Vienna
Convention on diplomatic relations, the statement said.
Venezuelan state TV, to a backdrop of dramatic music, showed
images of diplomatic vehicles and a flight manifest with the
names of the U.S. officials that commentators said was proof
they met with the opposition in the southeast of the nation.
"The three people were in Bolivar state conducting normal
diplomatic engagement," the U.S. Embassy statement said.
"We maintain regular contacts across the Venezuelan
political spectrum ... This is what diplomats do."
The expulsions throw a wrench into cautious efforts this
year to restore full diplomatic ties that were frayed for most
of the 14-year rule of late socialist leader Hugo Chavez.
Maduro, Chavez's successor, named a new acting head of
Venezuela's U.S. diplomatic mission shortly after his April
election in what many took as a sign of warming relations.
That official may now face expulsion in the tit-for-tat
style retaliation that has characterized similar incidents in
the past.
Chavez in 2008 expelled Ambassador Patrick Duddy over what
he called Washington's involvement in violent protests in
Bolivia. In 2010, he blocked the nomination of diplomat Larry
Palmer over comments that there were "clear ties" between
members of Chavez's government and leftist Colombian rebels.
(Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Cynthai Osterman)