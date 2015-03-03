WASHINGTON, March 3 The United States said on Tuesday it would respond through diplomatic channels to Venezuela's demand for a cut in U.S. embassy staff in Caracas, but said Venezuela had drastically underestimated its own diplomatic presence in the United States.

Venezuela had on Monday ordered the U.S. embassy in Caracas to reduce staff from 100 to 17 amid the worst diplomatic flare-up between the two ideological foes since socialist President Nicolas Maduro was elected in 2013. Maduro said there were 17 staffers at his country's embassy in Washington. (Reporting by David Storey; Editing by Eric Walsh)