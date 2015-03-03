WASHINGTON, March 3 The United States said on
Tuesday it would respond through diplomatic channels to
Venezuela's demand for a cut in U.S. embassy staff in Caracas,
but said Venezuela had drastically underestimated its own
diplomatic presence in the United States.
Venezuela had on Monday ordered the U.S. embassy in Caracas
to reduce staff from 100 to 17 amid the worst diplomatic
flare-up between the two ideological foes since socialist
President Nicolas Maduro was elected in 2013. Maduro said there
were 17 staffers at his country's embassy in Washington.
(Reporting by David Storey; Editing by Eric Walsh)