(Updates with State Department comment)
By Girish Gupta
CARACAS, June 14 A U.S. envoy has met
Venezuela's second most powerful official in Haiti in a further
sign of rapprochement between the ideological foes, according to
Venezuelan state media.
Thomas Shannon, counselor to Secretary of State John Kerry,
has emerged in recent months as a go-between for Caracas and
Washington, visiting Venezuela a couple of times for low-profile
meetings with President Nicolas Maduro.
In the worst flare-up since Maduro came to power, Venezuela
earlier this year accused Washington of plotting a coup, ordered
it to reduce its embassy staff and imposed a visa requirement on
U.S. visitors.
In turn, the United States declared Venezuela a national
security threat and ordered sanctions against seven officials it
accused of corruption and rights abuses.
But both sides have lowered the tone in recent weeks.
In the meeting on Saturday in Haiti, Shannon met National
Assembly President Diosdado Cabello, widely regarded as the No.
2 in Venezuela after Maduro, and Foreign Minister Delcy
Rodriguez.
The meeting lasted an hour and a half, according to state
news agency AVN, and was mediated by Haitian President Michel
Martelly.
"We held a working meeting in Haiti with Tom Shannon and the
U.S. delegation en route to normalizing relations," Rodriguez
tweeted.
State-funded network Telesur quoted Cabello as saying that
Venezuela and the United States both planned to cooperate with
Haiti in fighting cholera.
Venezuela wants better relations with the United States but
unnamed "interests" are blocking that, he added.
"They have tried to attack and bomb this initiative in order
to keep us from normalizing relations between the two
countries," Telesur quoted him as saying.
"The U.S. and Venezuelan delegations took advantage of this
opportunity to continue our bilateral talks," a U.S. State
Department spokesperson, who asked not to be named, said in an
email to Reuters.
The spokesperson added that the talks were initiated by
Martelly, keen to discuss support for Haiti's elections as well
as its reconstruction and development.
The meeting came after reports in U.S. media that Washington
is investigating Cabello over involvement in drug trafficking
and money laundering, allegations he denies.
The 52-year-old's visit to Haiti came on the heels of a
surprise trip to Brazil in which he met with President Dilma
Rousseff as well as her predecessor, Lula.
Relations between the United States and Venezuela have been
fiery since Maduro's predecessor Hugo Chavez became president of
the OPEC nation in 1999.
But oil shipments between them have never been under threat,
and rhetoric has often surpassed reality.
Venezuela remains the fourth biggest crude provider to the
United States, and the order to cut 80 percent of staff from the
U.S. embassy in March has not been enforced.
(Additional reporting by Anthony Boadle in Brasilia; Editing by
Andrew Cawthorne, Digby Lidstone and Bernard Orr)