(Adds details on Shannon visit, opposition leader comment)
By Andrew Cawthorne and Girish Gupta
CARACAS, June 22 Veteran U.S. diplomat Tom
Shannon met with Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro on
Wednesday to re-start talks between the ideologically-opposed
governments amid a punishing economic crisis in the South
American OPEC nation.
Shannon, who led a similar rapprochement last year that
stalled over the jailing of protest leader Leopoldo Lopez, also
met with opposition figures on his visit to Caracas.
During 17 years of socialist rule under Maduro and his
predecessor Hugo Chavez, Venezuela has replaced Cuba as
Washington's principle irritant in the Americas.
The United States is backing an opposition push to hold a
referendum this year that could see Maduro ousted. However, U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry and Venezuelan Foreign Minister
Delcy Rodriguez agreed last week to re-start talks.
Shannon and Maduro, 53, met after lunch in the Miraflores
presidential palace in Caracas, but there was no immediate word
on the content of their talks.
On Tuesday, Shannon met with opposition leaders including
Henrique Capriles, the two-time presidential candidate who lost
to both Chavez and Maduro and is now spearheading the push for a
referendum.
Maduro may be hoping the meeting eases international
pressure on him, analysts and diplomats said, while Washington
likely calculates a rapprochement undermines Venezuela's
constant blame on "imperialist" foes for the nation's problems.
"Kerry indicated last week that the U.S. wants to see a
recall referendum this year, and bilateral talks will help to
offset what would otherwise be fodder for Maduro to declare that
the U.S. is trying to overthrow his regime," the Eurasia
consultancy group said.
"PHOTO OPS"
Shannon, a former U.S. ambassador to Brazil and current
Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs who speaks
Spanish and Portuguese, was likely to press for the release of
jailed opponents including Lopez. The Venezuelan politician was
sentenced to nearly 14 years for instigating 2014 anti-Maduro
protests that led to violence killing 43 people across both
sides.
Rights groups say the trial was a farce.
After meeting Shannon on Tuesday, Capriles said Maduro was
seeking to use dialogue to buy himself time due to his inability
to solve Venezuela's worsening economic crisis.
"Someone who has not eaten for five days cannot wait for
dialogue," he said, referring to widespread food shortages
around the nation of 30 million people. "We're not here for
photo ops. Venezuela doesn't have time for that."
Since Chavez took office in 1999, Venezuela and the United
States have gone through cycles of diplomatic fighting followed
by generally short-lived eras of reconciliation.
They have been without ambassadors since 2010.
Through it all, Venezuela has kept oil flowing north
uninterrupted, and is the third biggest U.S. supplier after
Saudi Arabia and Canada, according to the latest U.S. data.
(Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne, additional reporting by Carlos
Rawlins; Editing by Andrew Hay)