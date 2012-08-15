* Consular staff visit detained American man
* President Chavez has implied man was part of plot
By Andrew Cawthorne
CARACAS, Aug 14 Two U.S. diplomats on Wednesday
visited an American man jailed in Venezuela whom President Hugo
Chavez says he suspects of being a mercenary, the U.S. Embassy
said.
"We have been granted consular access to a detainee. We were
just told this morning 'he is ready to see you now,'" an Embassy
official told Reuters.
Implying a U.S.-backed, anti-government plot was afoot less
than two months before a presidential election, Chavez announced
the detention last week, saying an American citizen of Hispanic
descent had been found entering illegally from Colombia.
He sought to destroy some coordinates in a notebook at the
time of his arrest, and has resisted interrogation beyond
identifying himself as a former U.S. Marine, Chavez has said.
Foes have scoffed at Chavez's statements, saying it is
typical of him to invent tales of foreign-inspired aggression
against him at election time. Washington has given no detailed
information on the case, beyond pressing for consular access.
Though there have been constant diplomatic flare-ups between
Washington and Caracas since the ferociously "anti-imperialist"
Chavez took power in 1999, the latest incident does not appear
to be mushrooming into a major dispute.
Chavez, 58, is fighting for another six-year term at the
Oct. 7 vote, but faces a vigorous campaign from a united
opposition candidate, Henrique Capriles. Chavez also has been
undergoing cancer treatment in the past year.
Privately, Western diplomats in Caracas say the roots of the
problem were probably in neighboring Colombia, not Venezuela,
with the American apparently fleeing some sort of problem there.
U.S. President Barack Obama, also seeking re-election in
November, has kept a low-profile line on Venezuela this year
despite calls from his rival, Mitt Romney, to take a tougher
stance against Washington's fiercest critic in the region.
(Editing by Mario Naranjo and Vicki Allen)