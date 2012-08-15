* Consular staff visit American detained in Caracas
* President Chavez has implied man was part of a plot
(Adds U.S. statement)
By Andrew Cawthorne
CARACAS, Aug 14 American diplomats on Wednesday
visited a U.S. citizen jailed in Venezuela whom President Hugo
Chavez suspects of being a "mercenary" sent to join a plot
against him, the U.S. Embassy said.
"We have been granted consular access to a detainee. We were
just told this morning 'he is ready to see you now,'" an Embassy
official told Reuters.
Implying a U.S.-backed, anti-government plot was afoot less
than two months before a presidential election, Chavez announced
the detention last week, saying an American citizen of Hispanic
descent had been found entering illegally from Colombia.
He sought to destroy some coordinates in a notebook at the
time of his arrest, and has resisted interrogation beyond
identifying himself as a former U.S. Marine, Chavez has said.
Foes have scoffed at Chavez's statements, saying it is
typical of him to invent tales of foreign-inspired aggression
against him at election time. Washington has given no detailed
information on the case, beyond pressing for consular access.
After the visit to the man, the U.S. embassy said it could
give no further details "due to privacy considerations."
"The Embassy will continue to communicate with the
government of Venezuela on the case and seek further access when
appropriate," it said.
Though there have been constant flare-ups between Washington
and Caracas since the ferociously "anti-imperialist" Chavez took
power in 1999, the latest incident is not mushrooming into a
major dispute, even though Chavez said the man was probably a
"mercenary" linked to alleged opposition destabilization plans.
Privately, Western diplomats in Caracas say the roots of the
incident were probably in neighboring Colombia, not Venezuela,
with the American apparently fleeing some sort of problem there.
Chavez, 58, is fighting for another six-year term at the
Oct. 7 vote, but faces a vigorous campaign from a united
opposition candidate, Henrique Capriles. Chavez has declared
himself fully recovered from two rounds of cancer surgery in the
last year.
U.S. President Barack Obama, also seeking re-election in
November, has kept a low-profile line on Venezuela this year
despite calls from his rival, Mitt Romney, to take a tougher
stance against Washington's fiercest critic in the region.
(Editing by Anthony Boadle)