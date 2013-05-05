* Tim Tracy was arrested in April, accused of plotting
* Family, friends say he is an innocent filmmaker
* Detention puts tense U.S.-Venezuelan ties in spotlight
(Adds petition from Venezuelan filmmakers)
By Andrew Cawthorne
CARACAS, May 5 Venezuela brushed off criticism
from U.S. President Barack Obama on Sunday and maintained its
accusation that an American detainee in Caracas is a spy
pretending to be a filmmaker.
During his visit to Latin America, Obama said on Saturday
the allegations against Tim Tracy, 35, were "ridiculous."
But Interior Minister Miguel Rodriguez Torres insisted that
intelligence agents tracking Tracy since late 2012 had uncovered
ample evidence he was plotting with militant anti-government
factions to destabilize Venezuela with violence.
"When you want to do intelligence work in another country,
all those big powers who do this type of spying, they often use
the facade of a filmmaker, documentary-maker, photographer or
journalist," he told state TV.
"Because with that facade, they can go anywhere, penetrate
any place."
Obama's comments about Tracy, and others questioning
socialist leader Nicolas Maduro's democratic credentials after
last month's disputed presidential vote, have infuriated the
government and revived accusations of "imperialist meddling."
Late on Saturday, Maduro's government issued a formal
protest note. In a remark reminiscent of his mentor and late
Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez's tirades against U.S. leaders,
Maduro even labeled Obama "the grand chief of devils."
Maduro, a 50-year-old former bus driver who rose to be
Chavez's foreign minister and vice president, has alternately
railed against Washington in the same terms as Chavez and fanned
prospects of a rapprochement by offering dialogue.
"I think he actually wants to improve relations with the
North, but because he's vulnerable domestically right now, he
needs to revive the old blood-and-thunder rhetoric to shore up
support," said a Western diplomat in Caracas.
TEST FOR U.S.-VENEZUELA RELATIONS
The Tracy case is a crucial test of Maduro's intentions
towards a country that remains the main export market for the
OPEC member's oil despite years of political hostility.
Friends and family of Tracy, who was a director and producer
at Los Angeles-based Freehold Productions according to his
LinkedIn profile, say he became passionately interested in
Venezuelan politics and had excellent relations on both sides.
Interior Minister Rodriguez, however, countered that Tracy
had "disguised himself" as pro-Chavez for credibility in some
circles. Some 500 videos of him, and email exchanges with
opposition activists, proved he was in the midst of violent
plotting with students, Rodriguez added.
"In those videos, those radical, fascist kids ask the
'gringo' for dollars," he said.
U.S. diplomats have still not been able to visit Tracy in
prison, where he awaits formal charges after being arrested in
late April.
According to LinkedIn, he attended Georgetown University,
and his work has included the "Madhouse" TV series about stock
car racing for the History Channel, plus a just-finished comedy
called "Angry White Man."
A group of several dozen Venezuelan film-makers and others
in the local cinema industry appealed for Tracy's release in a
petition published in a newspaper on Sunday.
"Everything that's been described, from all sides, about
Timothy Tracy's activities, show a filmmaker carrying out a deep
and serious documentary about us," their statement said.
"We urge the government to show maximum transparency and
objectivity in his case, and to release him quickly, given that
this is a case of an audiovisual professional whose work has
been brusquely interrupted for political reasons."
(Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)