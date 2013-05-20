CARACAS May 19 Venezuela's recent designation
of an acting head of its diplomatic mission in the United States
shows the OPEC nation's desire to restore full diplomatic
relations, the foreign minister said in an interview broadcast
on Sunday.
Disputes between Caracas and Washington were common during
the 14-year-rule of late socialist leader Hugo Chavez, leaving
both nations without ambassadors in each other's capitals.
Foreign Minister Elias Jaua suggested in a televised
interview that the move to name government ally Calixto Ortega
as charge d'affaires in Washington could be a prelude to
restoring ambassadors.
"This is a message for U.S. politicians so they understand
Venezuela's desire to normalize relations ... via the
designation of the highest diplomatic authorities," he said.
"Why? Because the United States remains our top trade partner."
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has in recent months
said he wants better ties with Washington as long as the
relationship is respectful. But he has also accused the United
States of seeking to destabilize the country.
Last month, he slammed the United States for "vulgar"
meddling after the State Department said it had not decided if
it would recognize his presidency and supported opposition calls
for a vote recount after the April 14 election.
He won that vote, triggered by Chavez's death, by 1.5
percentage points. The opposition refused to accept the results
and is challenging the election in the country's top court.
In 2008, Chavez expelled U.S. Ambassador Patrick Duddy from
Caracas in a dispute over what the late president called
Washington's involvement in violent protests in Bolivia.
In 2010, he blocked Washington's nomination of diplomat
Larry Palmer as ambassador in protest of Palmer's comments that
there were "clear ties" between members of Chavez's government
and leftist Colombian rebels.
The State Department responded by revoking the visa of
Venezuela's ambassador.
