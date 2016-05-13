By Matt Spetalnick
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 13 The United States is
increasingly concerned about the potential for an economic and
political meltdown in Venezuela, spurred by fears of a debt
default, growing street protests and deterioration of its vital
oil sector, U.S. intelligence officials said on Friday.
In a bleak assessment of Venezuela's worsening crisis, the
senior officials expressed doubt that unpopular leftist
President Nicolas Maduro would allow a recall referendum this
year, despite opposition-led protests demanding a vote to decide
whether he stays in office.
But the two officials, briefing a small group of reporters
in Washington, predicted that Maduro, who heads Latin America's
most ardently anti-U.S. government and a major U.S. oil
supplier, was not likely to be able to complete his term, which
is due to end after elections in late 2018.
They said one "plausible" scenario would be that Maduro's
own party or powerful political figures would force him out and
would not rule out the possibility of a military coup. Still,
they said there was no evidence of any active plotting or that
he had lost support from the country's generals.
The officials appeared to acknowledge that Washington has
little leverage in how the situation unfolds in Venezuela, where
any U.S. role draws government accusations of U.S.-aided
conspiracies. Instead, the administration of President Barack
Obama wants "regional" efforts to help keep the country from
sliding into chaos.
"You can hear the ice cracking. You know there's a crisis
coming," one U.S. official said. "Our pressure on this isn't
going to resolve this issue."
Venezuela's Information Ministry did not immediately respond
to a request for comment.
Mobs in Venezuela have stolen flour, chicken and even
underwear this week as looting increases across the crisis-hit
OPEC nation where many basic products have run short, and the
U.S. officials said this could spiral into widespread unrest.
Soldiers fired tear gas at stone-throwing protesters on
Wednesday as Venezuela's opposition marched to pressure
electoral authorities into allowing a recall referendum against
Maduro.
Maduro has sworn he will not be forced out before his term
expires in 2019 and accuses the opposition of seeking a coup
against him to destroy the socialist legacy of his predecessor,
the late Hugo Chavez. Washington has had an acrimonious
relationship with Caracas for years, especially following U.S.
support for a short-lived 2002 coup against Chavez.
The U.S. officials insisted that the United States was not
"rooting against" Caracas but just wanted to see the crisis
defused.
They expressed concern for a possible spillover to its
neighboring countries, especially Colombia, but said most of the
instability would be "self-contained" to Venezuela.
Such intelligence assessments help U.S. policymakers decide
on how to respond. There was no immediate comment from the White
House. The administration quietly sought last year to improve
relations but the imposition of new U.S. sanctions and
drug-related indictments stoked fresh tensions.
The officials cited the risk of a Venezuelan debt default.
Maduro's government has consistently paid its debt on time and
has slammed market fears of a default as an international smear
campaign.
Weak oil markets and an unraveling socialist economy have
fanned concerns that the Venezuelan oil firm PDVSA will be
unable to make nearly $5 billion in bond payments between now
and the end of the year.
