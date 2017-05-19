(Adds Maduro quotes)
By Deisy Buitrago and Alexandra Ulmer
CARACAS May 19 Venezuelan President Nicolas
Maduro blasted Donald Trump on Friday after a fresh round of
U.S. sanctions and strong condemnation of his socialist
government from the U.S. leader.
"Enough meddling ... Go home, Donald Trump. Get out of
Venezuela," Maduro thundered in a speech carried on live TV.
"Get your dirty hands out of here."
The Trump administration imposed sanctions on the chief
judge and seven other members of Venezuela's Supreme Court on
Thursday as punishment for annulling the opposition-led Congress
in a series of rulings this year.
The new sanctions package was aimed at stepping up pressure
on Maduro and his loyalists following a crackdown on street
protests and efforts to consolidate his rule of the South
American oil-producing country.
At the White House on Thursday, Trump expressed dismay at
how once-booming Venezuela was now mired in poverty, saying
"it's been unbelievably poorly run" and calling the humanitarian
situation "a disgrace to humanity."
Maduro had initially urged the world to give Trump a chance
after he was elected in November but his government unleashed
its strongest condemnation to date of the Republican president.
"President Trump's aggressions against the Venezuelan
people, its government and its institutions have surpassed all
limits," said a government statement that accused Washington of
seeking to destabilize Venezuela and foment foreign
intervention.
The statement also accused Washington of financing the
Venezuelan opposition while ignoring problems at home like
income inequality and rights violations.
"The extreme positions of a government just starting off
only confirmed the discriminatory, racist, xenophobic, and
genocidal nature of U.S. elites against humanity and its own
people, which has now been heightened by this new administration
which asserts white Anglo-Saxon supremacy," the statement said.
Among those hit with sanctions was Maikel Moreno, a Maduro
ally who became president of the 32-judge Supreme Court in
February. All of those targeted will have U.S. assets frozen and
be denied travel to the United States, while American citizens
will be barred from doing business with them, officials said.
A senior U.S. official warned of further action against "bad
actors" if there are no changes in Venezuela. But sanctions so
far have stopped short of hitting the country's oil sector,
which is a major U.S. oil supplier.
While some analysts see targeted sanctions as heightening
pressure on Maduro, others fear they may unite his
administration and make a negotiated transition more difficult.
(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Deisy Buitrago; Editing by
Richard Chang and Bill Trott)