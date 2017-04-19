WASHINGTON, April 19 The United States is
closely watching the political situation in Venezuela and is
worried the government of President Nicolas Maduro is working to
silence the opposition, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
said on Wednesday.
"We are concerned that the government of Maduro is violating
its own constitution and is not allowing the opposition to ...
organize in a way that expresses the views of the Venezuelan
people," Tillerson told a news conference. "We are concerned
about that situation. We're watching it closely and working with
others ... to communicate those concerns."
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by David Alexander;
Editing by Eric Beech)