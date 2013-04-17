By Paul Eckert
WASHINGTON, April 17 The United States has not
decided whether to recognize Nicolas Maduro as president of
Venezuela, pending clarification of the dispute there over a
recount of the vote, Secretary of State John Kerry said on
Wednesday.
"That evaluation has to be made and I haven't made it," he
told the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee,
when asked if Washington would recognize Sunday's election
result, which is disputed by the opposition.
"We think there ought to be a recount," Kerry told
lawmakers. Venezuelan opposition leader Henrique Capriles has
demanded a recount after official results gave a narrow win to
Maduro, the chosen successor of late socialist leader Hugo
Chavez.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Paul Eckert; Editing by
Vicki Allen)