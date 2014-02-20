TOLUCA, Mexico Feb 19 U.S. President Barack
Obama on Wednesday sharply criticized the Venezuelan government
for arresting protesters and urged the government to focus on
the "legitimate grievances" of its people.
At a news conference concluding a North American summit,
Obama did not mince words in reacting to Venezuela's expulsion
this week of three U.S. diplomats accused of recruiting students
to lead protests in Caracas.
Instead of "making up false accusations" against U.S.
diplomats, the Venezuelan government should focus on the
"legitimate grievances of the Venezuelan government," Obama
said.
He called on the Caracas government to release protesters
it had detained and engage in a real dialogue. "All parties have
an obligation to work together," he said.
