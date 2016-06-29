OTTAWA, June 29 U.S. President Barack Obama on
Wednesday urged the Venezuelan government to respect the
democratic process and the rule of law, including allowing the
release of political prisoners.
"Given the very serious situation in Venezuela and the
worsening plight of the Venezuelan people, together we're
calling on the government and opposition to engage in meaningful
dialogue and urge the Venezuelan government to respect the rule
of law and the authority of the national assembly," Obama said
at a news conference with the leaders of Canada and Mexico.
"Political prisoners should be released, the democratic
process should be respected and that includes legitimate efforts
to pursue a recall referendum consistent with Venezuelan law."
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason; writing by Doina
Chiacu, editing by G Crosse)