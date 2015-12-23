CARACAS Dec 23 Venezuelan state-owned oil
company PDVSA on Wednesday said it was the target of a smear
campaign by opponents who are trying to link it to corruption,
and said its hiring processes followed the law.
Days earlier, U.S. authorities said they had traced over $1
billion to a conspiracy involving a Venezuelan magnate and the
company.
"Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA) denounces an
international discredit campaign made through certain media to
link alleged wrongful acts committed by Venezuelan citizens and
businesses to the national oil company," PDVSA said in a
statement, without directly referring to the case.
"PDVSA confirms that all its processes comply with the laws
of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, and is continuously
working on its policies, procedures and monitoring processes to
ensure the highest level of transparency," it said, adding all
allegations are investigated and submitted to authorities.
According to an indictment made public on Monday, U.S.
authorities accused Venezuelan businessmen Roberto Rincon and
Abraham Shiera of conspiring to pay bribes to officials to
secure contracts from PDVSA.
Both men were arrested on Dec. 16 and have been held without
bail.
The indictment said five PDVSA officials, whom it
did not name, received hundreds of thousands of dollars in
bribes made principally in the form of wire transfers but also
through mortgage payments, airlines tickets and, in one case,
whiskey.
According to a court order in the case, from 2009 to 2014,
more than $1 billion was traced to the conspiracy, $750 million
of which was traced to Rincon, who lives in Texas.
The indictment charges that Rincon, 55, and Shiera, 52,
violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and conspired to
launder money.
Rincon is president of Texas-based Tradequip Services &
Marine. Shiera is the owner of Vertix Instrumentos, a Venezuelan
supplier to the oil sector.
(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer in Caracas; Editing by David
Gregorio)