(Updates with reporter released)
CARACAS Nov 9 Venezuelan authorities released a
Miami Herald reporter on Saturday after detaining the American
two days ago near the border with Colombia where he was
researching a story ahead of next month's local elections, the
paper said.
Jim Wyss was handed over unharmed and in good spirits to
U.S. diplomats in Caracas, the Herald said.
"I'm very grateful for everybody who worked to help resolve
this problem," Wyss said, according to a story on the
newspaper's website. "And I'm thankful to the Venezuelan
authorities for helping accelerate this process."
President Nicolas Maduro's government, which accuses Western
media of fanning an international campaign to destabilize his
socialist government, has not commented on the case.
The Herald said soldiers arrested Wyss on Thursday evening
after he sought an interview with military officials in the
Andean city of San Cristobal, where he was preparing a story on
economic shortages and the Dec. 8 municipal elections.
"Venezuelan authorities said Wyss was taken into custody
because he did not have permission to report in the country,"
the paper added. Wyss is based in Bogota, Colombia.
Wyss quipped about tight living conditions, and his diet of
ham sandwiches, in the Caracas detention center where he was
held. "It's like living in a bar with bunkbeds," he said.
Since winning an election to replace Hugo Chavez in April,
Maduro has leveled a stream of accusations of U.S.-inspired
plots and sabotage against his socialist administration.
An American filmmaker was arrested and held for nearly two
months on accusations of spying, while three U.S. diplomats were
expelled in September on similar charges. Officials say foreign
correspondents are complicit in the "silent war" against him.
The Maduro government is under pressure over Venezuela's
economy, where inflation is running at an annual 54 percent and
scarcity of basic goods are common. The opposition is hoping
next month's nationwide municipal polls will turn into a protest
vote against Maduro.
(Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Eric Beech)