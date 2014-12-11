WASHINGTON Dec 10 The U.S. House of
Representatives passed legislation on Wednesday to impose
sanctions on Venezuelan government officials found to have
violated protesters' rights during demonstrations earlier this
year.
The Senate approved the measure on Monday, so the House's
approval by voice vote sends it to the White House, where
President Barack Obama's administration has signaled he would
sign the legislation into law.
The measure would deny visas and freeze assets of officials
involved in what the law considers a crackdown on political
opponents during three months of street protests in Venezuela
over crime and the economy that left 43 dead.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro railed against the
measure's "insolent imperialist sanctions" after it was passed
by the Senate. Venezuela has accused the
opposition of plotting with Washington to topple his government.
Senator Robert Menendez, who sponsored the bill, called on
other countries to follow the U.S. lead.
"Governments in our hemisphere and throughout the world must
stand in solidarity with the citizens of Venezuela by denying
Venezuelan officials involved in human rights violations entry
into their countries and access to their financial systems," he
said.
(Editing by Cynthia Osterman)