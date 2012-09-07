* Captain and 14 crew members are American citizens
* Three rifles found on board Ocean Atlas
* Crew member says ship suspected of arms trafficking
* Incident follows arrest of U.S. citizen last month
By Paulo Prada
CARACAS, Sept 6 Venezuelan authorities have
arrested the American captain of a U.S.-flagged cargo ship after
finding three rifles on board, according to a crew member of the
vessel and a U.S. embassy official.
Local officials, the crew member said, suspect the vessel of
arms trafficking and on Wednesday held crew members, under armed
guard, at the rear of the ship while other officials
interrogated the captain. The captain, the crew member added,
was then arrested and taken from the ship.
The crew member, one of the 14 other Americans who staff the
ship along with the captain, gave an account of the episode in
an email to Reuters and also posted updates on his Facebook
page. He asked that he not be identified.
The detention followed last month's arrest of another U.S.
citizen, who was accused of entering illegally from neighboring
Colombia and denounced as a possible "mercenary" by President
Hugo Chavez.
Chavez, a socialist seeking re-election next month, is a
ferocious critic of Washington, and his nearly 14-year rule has
been characterized by frequent bilateral spats and incidents.
The crew member of the "Ocean Atlas" in the email said the
vessel has been detained in Maracaibo port, in west Venezuela,
since Aug. 29. Venezuelan police, the crew member said, boarded
the ship shortly after it moored, saying they had received a tip
that the vessel carried illegal drugs.
The officials, he added, searched the vessel and found no
drugs, but did find rifles stored on board the ship for
security. The captain and crew were then kept from leaving the
ship until local officials returned to investigate this week.
The crew member said he and other ship staff have been told
they will testify before local authorities Friday morning. A
U.S. consular official, he added, boarded the ship Thursday and
said he would accompany the crew "the entire time."
A U.S. embassy official in Caracas confirmed the captain's
detention and that a consular official was on site in Maracaibo.
"It's an evolving situation," the official said, adding it
was unclear what, if any, charges were being pressed against the
captain and whether crew members faced charges, too.
He did not provide the captain's name.
Officials at Venezuela's Interior and Ports ministries did
not respond to calls and email inquiries about the matter.
A spokeswoman for Intermarine LLC, the New Orleans-based
company that owns the vessel, did not provide any details
either.
The embassy official and crew member both said the rifles
were listed on the ship's manifest. It is unclear whether their
presence violated any local law.
Weapons are common on commercial ships on the high seas as
possible defense against pirates or other threats. The crew
member said the Ocean Atlas' firearms are kept under key in a
locker and only taken out when security teams board to help
protect the ship in risky regions.
A spokesman for the U.S.-based Seafarers International
Union, which represents "about half" the ship's crew, said union
officials were in touch with the vessel and Intermarine about
the detentions.
"We have been and continue to work feverishly to help
resolve the situation and ensure the safety of all the
mariners," the spokesman said.
The Ocean Atlas, according to Intermarine's website, is a
heavy-lift, multipurpose cargo vessel built in 2000 with a
length of 120 meters (394 feet).