WASHINGTON, June 23 The talks held by a top U.S. diplomat in Venezuela, which included meetings with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and opposition figures and civil society activists, were good and constructive, a State Department spokesman said on Thursday.

Diplomat Tom Shannon's talks in Venezuela this week were "good discussions, constructive discussion," State Department spokesman John Kirby told reporters. "I think he feels positive about the engagements that he had down there." (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed, writing by Mohammad Zargham, editing by G Crosse)