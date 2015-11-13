CARACAS Nov 13 It reads like a typical Latin
American soap opera: two relatives of Venezuela's president were
caught in their Haitian hotel and whisked to the United States
to face cocaine charges.
As the pair sit in a New York jail awaiting their fate in a
case that has made global headlines, a real narco-telenovela
drama is also causing controversy back home.
Four days before his wife's nephews were arrested, President
Nicolas Maduro's government banned U.S.-based Latino network
Telemundo's soap "Queen of the South" for "glorifying" the drug
trade and harming family values.
But with Maduro's own family now dragged into a drug
controversy, critics are having a field day poking fun at what
they deem the socialist government's hypocritical moralizing.
First Lady Cilia Flores has been dubbed the 'Queen of the
South' in a flood of internet memes that joke about the banned
show morphing into a 'reality' show featuring the Miraflores
presidential palace.
In one, the 62 year-old lawyer's face has been superimposed
on a promotional photo showing glamorous Mexican actress Kate
del Castillo, who plays the 'Queen of the South', sitting in a
short black dress with her legs crossed.
In another, a video has been tinkered with to make it seem
like Flores and Maduro are merrily dancing merengue to the
lyrics of the soap's theme song, which go "Queen of the South/ A
very famous trafficker/ Born out there in Sinaloa."
In the Spanish-language drama, a Mexican woman from the
drug-rife state of Sinaloa rises to become a top cartel boss in
Spain. The plot line is infused with passionate love stories,
bitter betrays, and undercover agents.
"If Cilia Flores' nephews had watched the 'Queen of the
South' they would have learned about undercover agents, but no,
the telecoms regulator didn't let them," quipped Venezuelan
political commentator Marysabel Cadenas on Twitter.
To be sure, there is no indication Flores herself is
involved in trafficking. The government has not commented on the
arrests.
Venezuelan telecoms regulator Conatel did not answer calls
seeking comment on its decision to ban the show, which has been
a hit in big TV markets like the United States, Mexico and
Spain. Comcast Corp.'s NBCUniversal, which owns Telemundo, did
not immediately respond to e-mails seeking comment on the show's
suspension.
GLAMORIZING GANGSTERS
In an oil-rich country with an alleged bustling drug trade
and one of the world's highest murder rates, most crime experts
argue that profound policy change, rather than censorship of
entertainment, is the top priority to turn the tide of violence.
Both Maduro and his predecessor Hugo Chavez have taken aim
at hugely-popular 'telenovelas' - once a successful Venezuela
export industry - for romanticizing guns and gangsters.
But amid U.S. investigations into alleged drugs and
money-laundering crimes linked to Venezuelan officials, the
Socialist Party is sometimes finding itself alluded to on
screen.
National Assembly boss Diosdado Cabello, reported by U.S.
media to be under investigation there for links to drug
trafficking, accused the "The Lord of the Skies," another
Telemundo soap, of modeling a narco boss after him.
"You know what one of their corrupt drug-trafficking
generals is called?" the former soldier said in May during his
weekly show. "Diosdado Carreno Arias!... Oh sweet Lord!"
Cabello refutes allegations he is involved with drugs,
saying the Venezuelan opposition and U.S. government are
spreading lies, including via entertainment, to subvert and
discredit the ruling Socialists.
"Do you think any similarity with this scandalous
fabrication is pure coincidence?" he said.
"I don't think so!"
